Elvis Presley Enterprises suing Memphis, says Graceland lost business due to city's decision

The managing partner of Elvis Presley Enterprises is speaking out after the City of Memphis went back on approval for an arena in the Graceland complex this year.
The lawsuit was filed last week.
The company’s managing partner spoke Friday with FOX13 about the city and its lack of approval for the development.
The company said Graceland has lost business because the city went back on its decision for the development in Whitehaven, including an arena.
“New hotels, outlet retail, soundstages or television and movie production – and the city attorney basically told the city government to stop,” said Joel Weinshanker, the managing partner of EPE.
Weinshanker said prior approvals came after the major success of the guesthouse at Graceland and the new Elvis Presley’s Memphis complex.
He told FOX13 the city’s government is wrong in thinking EPE wants money. It’s never been about public money, it’s solely on zoning.
“One of two things is happening. Either the mayor isn't telling the truth or the city attorney is lying to the mayor,” Weinshanker said.
Weinshanker said millions of dollars in revenue has already been generated for the city and county because of recent projects. And the money was straight from EPE’s pocket, he said.
“We’ve already committed privately $150 million of our money to build. There’s no one else building in Whitehaven,” Weinshanker said.
