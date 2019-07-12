Emergency boil water notice lifted following possible E. coli contamination in Arkansas

EARLE, Ark. - The emergency boil water notice has been lifted for the city of Earle, Arkansas.
This comes two days after officials discovered the presence of E. coli bacteria in the distribution system.
According to a release from the Arkansas Department of Health, samples taken in Earle the past two days were found to be free of contamination and a “satisfactory disinfectant level” was established throughout the system.
Because of that, officials have deemed the water to be safe for human consumption without boiling.
