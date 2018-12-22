Emergency crews responding after explosion at Memphis factory, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fire crews are on scene after an explosion at a Memphis factory, according to officials.
Memphis fire officials said the explosion happened at the DuPont factory in the 4700 block of South Mendenhall Road around 6 p.m. Friday.
This is happening at the DuPont plant on S. Mendenhall. pic.twitter.com/vanSJvzzB0— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) December 22, 2018
It is unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the explosion, or what caused the explosion.
Witnesses at nearby businesses told FOX13 they could feel a “shake” when it happened.
We are working to find more information regarding the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
