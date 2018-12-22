  • Emergency crews responding after explosion at Memphis factory, MFD says

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fire crews are on scene after an explosion at a Memphis factory, according to officials. 

    Memphis fire officials said the explosion happened at the DuPont factory in the 4700 block of South Mendenhall Road around 6 p.m. Friday.

    It is unclear if there were any injuries as a result of the explosion, or what caused the explosion. 

    Witnesses at nearby businesses told FOX13 they could feel a “shake” when it happened. 

    We are working to find more information regarding the incident. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories