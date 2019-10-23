0 Emergency Management held a press conference, gave updates on cleanup

Emergency Management held a press conference Wednesday with updates on tornado cleanup and recovery.

The general message was lot has been done, but there's still more work to do.

"Winds got up to around 100 miles-per-hour,” said Andy Chiuppi, National Weather Service forecaster. “Generally, they were between 70 and 80, but in some areas, especially in the apartments where the roofs were ripped from the buildings, was the highest, most extensive damage."

The National Weather Service said Monday's tornado was Memphis' first in five years.

"We haven't had a tornado in the Memphis Metro since April 28, 2014,” said Chiuppi.

After the storm was over, the city of Memphis said, it began the cleanup process.

"We had, I think, 79 downed trees blocking streets,” said Robert Knecht, public works director for the city. “All those have been cleared. We are in the process of hauling away all the tree debris."

The city said if you hire a contractor to come out and remove limbs from your property, the contractor is responsible for removal.

Any tree limbs put at the side of the road are subject to a charge.

"We are in that hollow area before you get any determination or anything, and people need services,” said John Brown, executive director of the American Red Cross—Mid-South Chapter.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter for those displaced when the cleanup began.

"We initially start with our shelter, where we bring food and other needs people can identify when they get to the shelter,” Brown said. “Once they get to the shelter, other things they may need individually per family, we get that done."

The Red Cross says they interview each family to determine its needs.

"It goes case-by-case,” Brown said. “One family may need glasses, or medicine, a C-PAP machine. The Red Cross will work with their case to get that done. Then other agencies will come along and say, ' we have that.' That's why it's important to have the teamwork we have."

MLGW also sent us an update today and said more than 2,600 customers are still without power in Memphis and Shelby county.



