Emotional reunion for Mid-South student and his military brother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Staff Sergeant James Johnson has been stationed overseas for four years, and he knew senior night would be the perfect opportunity to surprise his brother.
There wasn't a dry eye in the stands during half time at First Assembly Christian School's on Oct.18.
Staff Sgt. Johnson told FOX13 he's been planning this for almost a month, and he couldn't imagine a better way to come back home.
"Just growing up when I was playing high school football my little brothers they always came to my games," said Johnson.
Johnson serves in the United States Air Force and hasn't seen his little brother Jordan playing on the field until Friday.
"It's amazing. I've been smiling. It just makes me happy, it fills my heart."
During halftime, as Jordan heard his name announced, he heard another, his brothers.
Jordan immediately took off running and jumped into his brother's arms, smiling from ear to ear.
It was a priceless moment that left the senior speechless.
Jordan told FOX13, "I'm happy. I haven't seen him in a long time."
