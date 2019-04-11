0 Emotions run high, additional gunshots heard after 2 men shot to death in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a double homicide in Frayser.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, two victims were located at the shooting on the 4400 block of Sunny View Drive.

They were both pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect may have been known to the victims, but police said no arrests have been made.

Tensions were high as FOX13 cameras were rolling.

While police were investigating the double homicide, an MPD chopper surrounded the area for nearly an hour in hopes of finding the person responsible for leaving two men dead on the scene.

A man with what appeared to be blood on his shirt was visibly upset and had to be placed in the back of a police car. He eventually was moved to another car which drove away.

Multiple women were seen crying in the middle of the street.

While Memphis police were investigating the double homicide, our crews heard what appeared to be at least three gunshots coming from another location nearby.

Dozens of people took off running after the shots were fired.

Our camera captured a mother running with her child and noticed officers leaving the original scene on Morning View to head to the location where the shots were coming from.

“They going wild or something, they just shooting crazy,” said Charlie Granberry, who was cutting grass in the neighborhood.

People were crying, screaming and providing comfort to one another during the tragedy. Those who knew the victims were too emotional to talk.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

