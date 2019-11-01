Employee accused of stealing more than $10,000 from Dollar General

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of items from the Dollar General store where she worked.
Daizha Morris is charged with felony theft of property.
Between June and October of this year, investigators say she stole items from the Dollar General on Highway 64.
The store's loss prevention manager filed an embezzlement report that stated Morris would ring up one item and then take multiple bags of merchandise without paying for them.
Morris admitted to stealing merchandise from Dollar Tree and signed a written statement.
The total loss for the store was $11,247.
