Employee arrested for helping others steal cars from Memphis car dealership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in jail after deputies said he helped two others steal cars from his job this weekend.
The cars were taken from Auto Nation – Nissan on Saturday in East Memphis.
Jazen Scott was a fairly new employee at the dealership.
Deputies arrested him Saturday in connection to several car thefts from the lot.
Investigators said two cars were stolen from the dealership overnight Saturday.
The two vehicles stolen – a 2013 Hyundai Sonata and Nissan Maxima – were valued at around $34,000 total.
According to police, Scott admitted to helping two others in the thefts when he was arrested.
Scott was caught on surveillance video camera in the area where the cars went missing just minutes before they disappeared.
Deputies said the two other people involved in the car thefts are not in custody at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
