Employee at Collierville factory shot and killed, former employee charged with murder

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville Police have released more information from the deadly shooting Friday night.
According to police, officers responded to the IPS Corporation, 202 Industrial Park Ln, around 8:17 p.m. for a shooting call. When they arrived they noticed someone had been shot.
HAPPENING NOW: SCSO K-9 on scene aiding @colliervillepd in search for shooting suspect at industrial factory. Working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/yFOJVB0WuB— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) September 22, 2018
According to investigators, the suspected shooter fled the scene and was later captured.
Collierville Police told FOX13, Termaine York, 21, of Moscow, TN, was the man responsible for the shooting. He was a former employee of IPS Corporation.
He is charged with 1st Degree Murder and has no bond.
The victim has been identified as well as 50-year-old Bruce Henderson from Cordova, TN. He was in his vehicle on lunch break when he was shot and killed by York.
The investigation still remains open. Stay with FOX13 as we keep learning more info.
