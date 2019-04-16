0 Employee beaten with bat on MATA parking lot, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are investigating after a MATA employee was beaten with a bat by a former employee on a MATA parking lot, according to MPD.

Police responded to the assault call on Monday in the 1300 block of Levee Rd. in North Memphis.

Investigators told FOX13 that a former male employee assaulted a current female employee multiple times with a baseball bat.

The victim told police Melvin Chaney, 69, ran up to her and hit her with a baseball ball several times.

She was taken to Regional One for medical treatment.

A witness told police the former employee, later identified as Chaney, hit the victim multiple times in the head with a baseball bat while she was on the parking lot.

The witness told police that he tried to stop Chaney, but he continued to swing the bat.

Another witness said Chaney hit the victim multiple times in the head with the baseball bat while she was on the ground.

Investigators said Chaney tried to hit witnesses on the scene as well.

Chaney has been charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder, and two counts aggravated assault.

His court date is Wednesday at 9 a.m.

