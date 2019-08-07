Employee dead after inmate escapes Tennessee state prison; TBI investigating

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. - One person is dead after an inmate escaped a Tennessee state prison, according to authorities.
Mark Davidson, District Attorney for Dyer County, told FOX13 the inmate – identified as Curtis Watson – escaped around 1 p.m. Wednesday from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.
According to Davidson, that inmate killed someone during the escape. TBI officials confirmed the victim was a TDOC employee.
BLUE ALERT: Here is an additional profile picture of Curtis Ray Watson, the escapee who is the subject of our Blue Alert. Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 7, 2019
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lauderdale County authorities are all investigating the incident.
Watson is still on the run, and the victim has not yet been identified.
Investigators said Watson should be considered "extremely dangerous."
FOX13 is working to find out what led to the escape and homicide at the prison.
