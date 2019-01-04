0 Employee finds hidden camera in women's restroom at DeSoto County business; police investigating

HERNANDO, Miss. - A man is in custody after an employee found a hidden camera located in the women’s employee restroom of a DeSoto County business.

According to Hernando police, one of the employees at Moore Advanced – a temp agency located on Highway 51 – found a hidden camera inside the women’s bathroom that was only used by employees.

That employee – Sholonda Williams – told FOX13 she noticed the device after starting to work there in November, but when it remained there for two months and began blinking, she knew something was wrong.

Williams told police that when she started the job on Nov. 15, she saw a USB adapter plugged into the outlet on the employee bathroom wall. She said that bathroom was only used by the four women who worked in the front of the office.

The two men who work there use the restroom in the back near their offices.

On Wednesday, Williams was leaving work when she went in to use the bathroom around 5 p.m.

She decided to pull the “adapter” out of the outlet.

When she did, Williams noticed there was a blinking blue light and it made a noise.

