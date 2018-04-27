  • Employee forced into freezer during robbery inside Oak Court Mall, police say

    By: Shelby Sansone

    Memphis police are working to find a man they said is responsible for robbing a business inside the Oak Court Mall. 

    The robbery happened on April 20 around 9: 45 p.m. 

    Police said an employee was forced into the walk-in freezer of Charley's Philly Steak. 

    According to MPD, another employee and her eight-year-old son were threatened with an implied handgun. He then demanded money.  When this employee screamed for help the robber attacked. He punched her several times in the face and shoved her child to the ground, then ran through the parking garage. 

    Police took to Facebook to ask for help to catch the suspect. 

     

