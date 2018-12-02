Employee shot after robbery at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is recovering following a shooting at a Memphis O'Reilly Auto Parts.
According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting call around 8:10 Sunday morning at the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Summer Ave. When they arrived they noticed someone had been shot.
MPD are on scene of a shooting at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Summer Ave.— Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) December 2, 2018
A manager tells us employee was shot in the chest shortly after opening.
The victim pulled hat off a suspect, revealing his face & was alert when transported.
Jackson store also recently robbed.@FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/94braORd4I
Preliminary info indicates this was a robbery attempt. The store employee was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
According to police the people responsible are black males. The first suspect was wearing a dark colored windbreaker, blue jeans, black shoes armed with a handgun.
@ approx. 8:10 am, officers responded to a shooting at 3320 Summer Ave, O'Reilly Auto Parts.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 2, 2018
Preliminary Info: this appears to be a business robbery were an employee was shot. The vict. was xported in non-critical condition. This is an ognoing investigation.
The second suspect, according to MPD, is 5'8, wearing white tank top, blue jeans. At this point, it is unknown if anything was taken.
If you know anything about this crime, you're urged to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
