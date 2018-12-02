  • Employee shot after robbery at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is recovering following a shooting at a Memphis O'Reilly Auto Parts. 

    According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting call around 8:10 Sunday morning at the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Summer Ave. When they arrived they noticed someone had been shot. 

    Preliminary info indicates this was a robbery attempt. The store employee was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. 

    According to police the people responsible are black males. The first suspect was wearing a dark colored windbreaker, blue jeans, black shoes armed with a handgun. 

    The second suspect, according to MPD, is 5'8, wearing white tank top, blue jeans. At this point, it is unknown if anything was taken.

    If you know anything about this crime, you're urged to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH. 

