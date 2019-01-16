  • Employee shot during armed robbery attempt at local Little Caesar's

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - An employee was shot during an armed robbery at a local Little Caesar’s restaurant. 

    According to police, the incident happened at the Little Caesar’s in West Memphis on Jan. 11 around 10:45 p.m.

    A man with dreadlocks, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, entered the store armed with a gun. 

    Police said the man demanded money from the register. He then fired a shot, which struck the employee. 

    The suspect – who has not yet been identified – ran out of the store and away from the scene, police said. 

    Investigators said a woman held the door for the suspect and ran with him from the store. 

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call West Memphis police.

