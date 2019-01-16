Employee shot during armed robbery attempt at local Little Caesar's

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - An employee was shot during an armed robbery at a local Little Caesar’s restaurant.
According to police, the incident happened at the Little Caesar’s in West Memphis on Jan. 11 around 10:45 p.m.
A man with dreadlocks, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, entered the store armed with a gun.
Police said the man demanded money from the register. He then fired a shot, which struck the employee.
The suspect – who has not yet been identified – ran out of the store and away from the scene, police said.
Investigators said a woman held the door for the suspect and ran with him from the store.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call West Memphis police.
