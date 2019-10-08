  • Employee stabbed multiple times outside Millington mental health facility, police say

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. - A woman was stabbed multiple times while getting out of her car Monday morning outside Professional Care Services, according to the Millington Police Department.

    The mental health facility is located in the 5200 block of Navy Road in Millington.

    The woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Police said they believe she did not know the suspect.

    Witnesses described the suspect as a male, 5’10”, 190 pounds, approximately 30 years of age wearing a light green hooded jacket.

    Police said he was driving a white four-door vehicle, possibly a Ford Taurus, with dark tinted windows.

    Anyone who may know the identity of this suspect, his whereabouts, or any other information on this incident, is encouraged to contact the Millington Police Department CID Division at 901-873-5621 or 901-873-5622 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274(CASH).

