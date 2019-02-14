0 Employees believe Memphis warehouse closing out of 'retaliation' after extreme heat complaints

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hundreds of people in Memphis will soon have to look for a new job.

XPO Logistics said it is shutting down its Memphis warehouse by the end of April.

FOX13 spoke to a woman who claims she had a miscarriage because of the working conditions at the facility.

Tasha Murrell said she was forced to lift 50-pound boxes while pregnant and there was no air in the building.

“But the supervisors in there didn’t honor my doctor’s statement, they still insisted on me picking up heavy boxes,” Murrell said.

In a letter distributed to workers, XPO states” the closure stems from an overall business model change initiated and completed by our customer [Verizon].” The letter outlines a 14-day termination period that will begin on April 15, 2019, Teamster.org said.

Murrell and current employees that are a part of the Teamster Labor Union said they think the closure is because of retaliation.

“It’s the culture in this building, they don’t care,” she said.

XPO sent FOX13 the current statement:

"Our customer has made a business decision and as a result, this facility will close in June. Our presence in the Memphis community remains strong, and we have new jobs available for the majority of these employees in our 11 other local facilities. We’re also opening a new facility in Memphis later this year, which will create approximately 80 new jobs. XPO has a strict no retaliation policy in place. We encourage employees to voice concerns – including anonymously – without any fear of reprisal.”

In September 2018, some employees at that Verizon warehouse filed an OSHA complaint for extreme heat.

One employee claims over her four years at the facility, she suffered from heat stress multiple times.

She said in the complaint that she fainted from dehydration in 2015.

In 2017, the employee said she had such severe muscle cramps from dehydration that she was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

