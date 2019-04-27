Employees find body inside rail freight car in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Officer are investigating after a body was found inside a rail freight car in West Memphis.
Police were called to the 1100 block of N. 7th Street.
The unidentified body was found by employees of the West Memphis Steel Corporation as they unloaded the freight.
Investigators believe the body was in the rail car when it arrived in West Memphis.
No further information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
