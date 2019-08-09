Employees injured after fire reported at hazardous waste disposal company in Millington

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - First responders are on the scene after a hazardous waste disposal company caught fire in Millington.
Crews were called to Tradebe Environmental Services in the 5400 block of Victory Lane.
Officials with the Shelby County Fire Department told us multiple employees have been injured.
It's unclear if any firefighters have been injured at this time.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
This is still a very active scene.
