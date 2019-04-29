  • Endangered 12-year-old runaway found safe

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- Maurice Wrenthrop was found safe.

    Police are searching for an endangered 12-year-old runaway.

    Maurice Wrenthrop was last seen Saturday around 5 p.m. walking toward Lamar Ave and Semmes, according to MPD.

    He's 5'10", 200lbs, with dark complexion. Maurice was last seen wearing a purple shirt with black letters, gray short pants, and black flip flops.

    If you've seen Maurice Wrenthrop, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.

