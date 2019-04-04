(UPDATE 10:20 PM) The teen girl has been found in Alabama, according to investigators.
TBI announced the girl was found and is safe after being missing for a day.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for an “endangered” 14-year-old girl.
Rebecca Lasseter, 14, was last seen at her home in Spring City, Tenn. (Bledsoe County) on April 2.
According to TBI, Lasseter was wearing dark blue jeans, a red Nike hoodie, black Converse shoes, a black choker and a chain with the letter “R” pendant.
Investigators said Lasseter is possibly with an unidentified adult male.
She was described as 5-foot-5, 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators said Lasseter has a faint scar on her lip and a two-inch scar on her left collarbone.
Update: Correcting the spelling of her last name...LASSETER. Here’s a poster with more information. pic.twitter.com/dbMzMCK7v3— TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 3, 2019
Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Office at 423-447-2197.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}