Endangered 4-month-old found safe in Alabama, TBI says

    UPDATE (8 PM) The 4-month-old child has been located in Alabama, according to TBI.

    Investigators said she was found in Limestone County, Alabama.

    The child's mother has been taken into custody.

    ORIGINAL STORY: 

    Authorities have issued an “endangered child alert” for a 4-month-old child in Tennessee. 

    McKinlee Natress may be with her non-custodial mother, according to TBI.

    She is 4-months-old, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

    McKinlee’s mother is Courtney Burchell, 25. Burchell is described by authorities as 5-foot-2, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. 

    A warrant for felony child endangerment has been issued for Burchell in Giles County. 

    Investigators said the two may be in a gold, four-door Saturn sedan with tinted windows and a temporary tag.

    Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

