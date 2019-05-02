Endangered 4-month-old found safe in Alabama, TBI says

UPDATE (8 PM) The 4-month-old child has been located in Alabama, according to TBI.
Investigators said she was found in Limestone County, Alabama.
The child's mother has been taken into custody.
Great news to report! McKinlee Natress has been recovered in Limestone County, Alabama, and is safe. Her non-custodial mother is in custody. Thanks to all for the RTs to help spread the word! pic.twitter.com/0erG0rY7hL— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 2, 2019
ORIGINAL STORY:
Authorities have issued an “endangered child alert” for a 4-month-old child in Tennessee.
McKinlee Natress may be with her non-custodial mother, according to TBI.
She is 4-months-old, with brown hair and brown eyes.
McKinlee’s mother is Courtney Burchell, 25. Burchell is described by authorities as 5-foot-2, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
A warrant for felony child endangerment has been issued for Burchell in Giles County.
Investigators said the two may be in a gold, four-door Saturn sedan with tinted windows and a temporary tag.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
McKinlee Natress and her non-custodial mother may be in a gold four-door Saturn sedan with tinted windows and a temporary tag. pic.twitter.com/ISMifv9U9b— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 1, 2019
