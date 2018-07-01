  • Endangered Child Alert issued for 2-year-old Tennessee girl

    MARION CO., Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) needs your help finding a missing Tennessee girl. 

    The Marion County Sheriff's Office asked the TBI for assistance in finding Brooklyn Jade Galusha, 2. Brooklyn was last seen Friday evening June 29, in Whitell, TN and is believed to be with her non custodial grandmother, Crystal Yvonne Witt. 

    Brooklyn is a white female with brown curly hair, hazel eyes, 3 ft tall and 60lbs. 

    A Custodial Interference warrant has been issued by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for the arrest of Crystal Witt.

    If you have information on the whereabouts of Brooklyn or Crystal, please call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 423-942-2525 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

