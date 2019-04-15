0 Endangered child alert issued for missing 12-year-old boy

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a missing child alert for a 12-year-old boy.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety sent out the alert for Dakota Elliott Kelly of Duck Hil on Monday, April 15.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Dakota may be accompanied by Dallas Elliott Kelly or possibly Gabriel Fleming.

The vehicle being used is a gray Honda SUV bearing Illinois license plates. The vehicle was last seen traveling west from Dakota’s home on Highway 404 toward I-55.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Dakota Kelly, or Dallas Kelly, or the vehicle, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at 662-858-0019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.