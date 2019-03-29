NORTON, Miss. - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for an eight-month-old girl. Mariana Elise Johnson is the subject of the alert.
The MBI says Johnson was last seen in the 600 block of Kaleem Road in Norton, Miss. -- which is east of Jackson. The infant was weraing a white long sleeve shirt with hearts and a diaper.
Johnson is 18 inches tall and weighs sixteen pounds.
Investigators believe she may be with George Johnson, Jr. He is a 29-year-old African-American male who is 5'9". He was last seen wearing a black shirt with red lettering and black pants.
The MBI says they may be in a 2005 black Chevrolet Surburban SUV with MS license plate SBA 5324. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Highway 80, but investigators aren't sure where they are going.
