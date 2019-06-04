Endangered child alert issued for missing baby

The Shelby County Sheriff's Department is asking for help to find a missing baby.
According to deputies, Rose Graham, who is 11-months-old, went missing from the Lowrance area.
She was taken by her father Roscoe Graham, 25. Rose was seen wearing a navy-blue onesie.
She went missing on Tuesday morning.
FOX13 is working to learn more details about the missing child.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}