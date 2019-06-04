  • Endangered child alert issued for missing baby

    The Shelby County Sheriff's Department is asking for help to find a missing baby. 

    According to deputies, Rose Graham, who is 11-months-old, went missing from the Lowrance area. 

    She was taken by her father Roscoe Graham, 25. Rose was seen wearing a navy-blue onesie.

    She went missing on Tuesday morning. 

