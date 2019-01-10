Endangered child alert issued for missing Tennessee teen

GALLATIN, Tenn. - The TBI has issued an endangered child alert for a missing 16-year-old.
Dylan Ray Regenold, 16, was last need in Downtown Gallatin, Tennessee.
Investigators said he has been missing for nearly a month.
Dylan is 6'2" and weighs 220 lbs.
If you've seen Dylan, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to locate this missing 15-year-old boy from Gallatin.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) January 10, 2019
If you see Dylan Regenold, or have information about his whereabouts, give us a call at 1-800-TBI-FIND.#Tennessee #Gallatin #MissingKids #MissingChildren #Nashville #TN pic.twitter.com/rQL4Kkstdc
