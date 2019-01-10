  • Endangered child alert issued for missing Tennessee teen

    Updated:

    GALLATIN, Tenn. - The TBI has issued an endangered child alert for a missing 16-year-old.

    Dylan Ray Regenold, 16, was last need in Downtown Gallatin, Tennessee.

    Investigators said he has been missing for nearly a month.

    Dylan is 6'2" and weighs 220 lbs.

    If you've seen Dylan, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories