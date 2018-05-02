Endangered children alert issued for two Mississippi boys

Mississippi authorities are asking for help to find two missing children.
According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation,
6-year-old Dayshun Elton and 7-year-old Ke’Terrance Lashun Williams of Lexington in Holmes County. Dayshun is identified as a black male, four feet, five inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Ke’Terrance is identified as a black male, four feet tall weighing 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The boys were last seen on the 2700 block of Love Road in Lexington.
The alert said the children could be with Quianna Thurmond and 31-year-old Antonio Washington. They could be traveling a black Buick Rendezvous.
They may be traveling to the Greenville, Mississippi area.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Dayshun and Ke’Terrance Williams, Quianna Thurmond or Antonio Washington contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-834-1511. All media inquiries should be directed to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department.
