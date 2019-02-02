GILES CO., Tenn. - UPDATE: Michael Adams has been located. Investigators say he is safe.
UPDATE: Great news! Michael Jonathan Adams has been located and is safe. Thank you for helping us get the word out! pic.twitter.com/eXvaK9OVe3— TBI (@TBInvestigation) February 2, 2019
Investigators are desperately searching for an “endangered” teen boy in Tennessee.
Michael Jonathan Adams, 15, was last seen in Prospect, Tenn. in Giles County.
According to a release from the TBI, Adams is “endangered.”
Investigators described Adams as 5-foot-1, 105 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to locate 15-year-old Michael Jonathan Adams who is missing from Prospect, TN in Giles County. Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) February 1, 2019
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: https://t.co/suGYGvsZMM pic.twitter.com/XlZ75yp9Qz
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
The details surrounding his disappearance were are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
