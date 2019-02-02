  • ‘Endangered' teen boy in Tennessee, found safe

    Updated:

    GILES CO., Tenn. - UPDATE: Michael Adams has been located. Investigators say he is safe.

     

     

    Investigators are desperately searching for an “endangered” teen boy in Tennessee. 

    Michael Jonathan Adams, 15, was last seen in Prospect, Tenn. in Giles County. 

    According to a release from the TBI, Adams is “endangered.”

    Investigators described Adams as 5-foot-1, 105 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. 

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

    The details surrounding his disappearance were are still unclear. 

