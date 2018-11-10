  • ‘Endangered' teen girl, found safe after Amber Alert was issued

    Updated:

    UPDATE 11/10 10:21 a.m.

    Haley Brandenburg has been found safe. She was found in Henry County, GA.

    The Amber Alert has been canceled.

     

     

    UPDATE (11/8) Investigators have issued an Amber Alert for the girl, two days after police said she went missing in Tennessee. 

    The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in locating an “endangered” teenage girl from Roane County. 

    Investigators said Haley Brandenburg, 17, was last seen in Rockwood, Tenn. on Tuesday. 

    Brandenburg has medical issues and doesn’t have her medicine with her, according to officials. 

    Brandenburg is listed at 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing tan Adidas pants and a green shirt. 

    Investigators issued a statewide Amber Alert to find her. 

    Brandenburg is believed to "be in the company of Robert Garren, 31, in a beige 2006 Honda Odyssey van" with Tenn. tags 240-KZA. 

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

