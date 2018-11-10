‘Endangered' teen girl, found safe after Amber Alert was issued

UPDATE 11/10 10:21 a.m.
Haley Brandenburg has been found safe. She was found in Henry County, GA.
The Amber Alert has been canceled.
Great news to report! Haley Brandenburg has been recovered in Henry County, GA, and is safe. Robert Garren is in custody. The AMBER Alert is canceled. Thanks for all for the RTs, and to everyone who made efforts to find Haley! pic.twitter.com/QDonQzd8NI— TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 10, 2018
UPDATE (11/8) Investigators have issued an Amber Alert for the girl, two days after police said she went missing in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in locating an “endangered” teenage girl from Roane County.
WATCH LIVE on FOX13 News at 9 DIGITAL ONLY EDITION.
Investigators said Haley Brandenburg, 17, was last seen in Rockwood, Tenn. on Tuesday.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: Can you help us find this missing teenager from Roane County?— TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 6, 2018
Haley Brandenburg is missing, has medical issues, and doesn’t have her medicine with her. If you spot her, call 1-800-TBI-FIND! Please RT!
#Tennessee #Missing #MissingKids #TN #RoaneCounty pic.twitter.com/5AXhxQ25AU
Brandenburg has medical issues and doesn’t have her medicine with her, according to officials.
Brandenburg is listed at 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing tan Adidas pants and a green shirt.
Investigators issued a statewide Amber Alert to find her.
Brandenburg is believed to "be in the company of Robert Garren, 31, in a beige 2006 Honda Odyssey van" with Tenn. tags 240-KZA.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Regional One employee fired after wearing controversial shirt to voting poll in Mississippi
- Boy found dead with gunshot wound to head outside of Mid-South apartments
- Local band parents fight students after learning child couldn’t play during Friday night game
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}