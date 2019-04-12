0 Entergy agrees to help Tunica with SkyCop cameras, mayor says

TUNICA, Mississippi - Tuesday, FOX13 investigated why Tunica, Mississippi was having problems trying to post new SkyCop cameras.

The mayor of Tunica told us they could not get Entergy to agree to help - but Entergy told us safety issues was the reason.

The mayor also told FOX13 after our story aired about Entergy not being able to work with Tunica on getting the cameras attached to the light poles, he got a call from Entergy officials.

Mayor Chuck Cariker told FOX13 Entergy changed their minds about the situation.

"Your interview got a lot of attention. They want to partner with us for security and safety for our citizens. I think it's the beginning of a program that they want to use throughout Mississippi," said Mayor Cariker.

He told us Entergy plans to have it all figured out by next week.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"They are going to develop a program where we can put the cameras up... not on the existing poles but they are going to put some poles up for us," Mayor Cariker said.

"And it's for their safety. They don't want our cameras on existing poles."

The mayor explained that he was not going to give up finding a way to get the towns newly purchased SkyCop cameras up and running.

"We kept pushing the issue and I think that's what helped. Maybe it will help other cities and towns."

Mayor Cariker told FOX13 the cameras are needed after a number of car break-ins and vandalism cases.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.