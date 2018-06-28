0 Entire Mid-South ranked low for child welfare across country - here's why

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - All three Mid-South states – Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee – rank low on the list for child welfare and care.

The Mid-South states are in the bottom third in the United States in that area, according to a new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation – a national group assisting poor children.

And the low rankings could force important programs, like SNAP, to lose some of their funding.

In 2020 a new Census will come out – tallying up the number of people in each state. Those types of federally funded programs get their money based on the number of people in the census.

Many kids are unaccounted for each time and that can mean fewer dollars for the people who need it the most.

When children aren’t accounted for, communities don’t get their fair share of the $800 billion in federal money for things like food stamps, education and after-lunch programs.

That funding level is set based on the people included in the Census and is set for the next decade.

The Census undercounts children under five years old at a much higher rate than any other group and researchers don’t know exactly why.

They guess it’s because of complex family living situations and high poverty areas with low Census mail-back rates.

The 2020 Census will be the first since 1950 to include a citizenship question.

Estimates show nearly 17 million people live in a household with at least one undocumented person.

The report ranked each state’s child well-being based on four categories.

Tennessee was No. 35, Arkansas was No. 41, and Mississippi finished dead last at No. 50.

The study said the best way to fix the problem is at the grass roots – local level – by getting outreach programs and messengers to reach hard-to-count kids.

