Entire Mid-South ranked low for child welfare - here's why

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - All three Mid-South states rank low on the list for child welfare and care.
And the low rankings could force important programs, like snap to lose some of their funding.
In 2020 a new Census will come out – tallying up the number of people in each state. Those types of federally funded programs get their money based on the number of people in the census.
Many kids are unaccounted for each time and that can mean fewer dollars for the people who need it the most.
Chief investigative reporter, Jim Spiewak, will show why the undercount happens and what can be done to fix it.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}