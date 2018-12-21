0 ER visits for flu-like symptoms up 300 percent in Shelby County in 1 week, officials say

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Shelby County Health Department reported a significant increase in the number of influenza-like illnesses in the county.

According to data obtained by SCHD, the numbers of people reporting flu-like symptoms at Shelby County hospital emergency departments increased by almost 300 percent this week.

And that is why they are recommending you get your flu shot as soon as possible.

Officials said small children and pregnant women are at risk and even could die from the flu.

“We went from averaging 50 people a day to over 200 people a day coming into our 11 emergency departments,” said David Sweat with SCHD.

Sweat said the increase in flu-like symptoms is also expected to peak in January or February.

“If you’re not yet vaccinated, it’s not too late to get vaccinated,” he said. “But we want people to know that you want to go ahead and get the flu shot because it takes a couple of weeks for the flu shot to fully charge your immune system.”

Coughing, fever, sore throat and body aches are some of the symptoms that warrant a trip to the ER for possible flu.

It is recommended that you wash your hands, cough in your arm – not your hand – and stay home if you are sick.

The Health Department is offering free flu vaccinations at all public health clinics, while supplies last.

The vaccine is available at the following locations, no appointment necessary, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, unless otherwise specified:

Cawthon Public Health Clinic - 1000 Haynes, 38114

Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) - 167 Washington St., 38017

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic - 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118

Immunization Clinic - 814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105

Millington Public Health Clinic - 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053

Packer Clinic - 814 Jefferson, Room 221, 38105

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic - 6170 Macon Road, 38133

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic - 1287 Southland Mall, 38116

According to the health department, annual vaccination against influenza is recommended for everyone six months and older, and is especially recommended for the following individuals:

Pregnant women

People 50 years of age and older

People of any age with chronic medical conditions, including asthma and other lung diseases, heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes

People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

People who care for those at high risk for complications from influenza, including:

Health care workers Household contact of persons at high risk for complications from influenza; Household contacts and caregivers of children less than six months of age.

The flu vaccine contains inactivated virus, so it cannot cause flu illness, officials said.

Side effects from the vaccination are usually short-term and mild, and may include soreness at the injection site, low-grade fever, and body aches.

For more information about influenza, please visit the SCHD website here.

