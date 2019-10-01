0 Escaped Arkansas inmate found on roof of prison, officials say

ARKANSAS - UPDATE:

The missing Arkansas inmate has been returned to custody.

Officials said he was found hiding under the ventilation hood on the roof of the prison.

Authorities in Arkansas are searching for an escaped inmate.

Calvin Adams, 49, has escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Brickeys is located in Lee County, Arkansas.

Officials confirmed Adams was missing after a unit-wide count.

Adams is a white male, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair(graying).

Authorities said they are currently searching for Adams on the facility, assuming that he may have not gotten past the electric fence. A state police helicopter is searching the area. Dog teams are also out searching, as well as officers in cars and on horseback.

Investigators said Adams is currently serving life without parole for a capital murder charge in Greene County.

Adams was convicted of capital murder in 1995 in the kidnapping and shooting death of Richard Austin.

This is not the first time Adams has escaped.

Dina Tyler with the Arkansas Department of Corrections told FOX13 Adams and another man left through the front door of the Cummins unit in 2009 after donning identification cards and uniforms.

They were caught in New York four days later.

“There was a car waiting for him at Cummins,” Tyler said. “We don’t think that was the case here, but there is always the possibility that if he did get past the fence, there was some sort of outside help.”

Several guards were fired after Adams escaped in 2009.

FOX13 asked authorities what steps they’re taking to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“We will review everything because we’ll do an internal investigation to see if there was something we could have done differently,” Tyler said. “It could be that all the policies and procedures are as they should be. We’ve seen that many times where policies were just fine but adherence was lacking in an instance or two.”

Adams has been in trouble already this year for not being where he was supposed to be inside the facility.

Even though Adams didn’t hurt anyone the last time he escaped, authorities said people in the area still need to be on the lookout.

“You always need to have extreme caution. You don’t approach them yourself,” Tyler said. “Call the Department of Corrections or call law enforcement.”



