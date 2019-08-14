0 Escaped inmate Curtis Watson makes his first court appearance today

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. - After an intense five-day search, Curtis Watson, 44, was captured 10 miles away from the prison he escaped from. Today, Watson will appear for his first day in court.

Watson has been charged with the murder of Correctional Administrator Debra Johnson, 64.

Officials told FOX13 Watson could face the death penalty for Johnson's murder.

Johnson was found dead inside her home located on the grounds of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

The morning of her death, phone records show Johnson was alive and talking on the phone around 8:10. Correctional officers noticed Watson on a golf cart at Johnson’s house around 8:30 that morning.

Prison officials realized Watson was missing around 11 a.m. Coworkers went to Johnson's home to see if she was there, but they discovered her body at 11:30 a.m.

A reflective vest that Watson was wearing was also found in Johnson’s home.

Agents found a cord wrapped around Ms. Johnson’s neck, leading agents to believe she was strangled to death. Therefore, the death was determined to be a homicide.

State and federal agencies pledged $57,000 for any tips that led to the capture and conviction of Watson.

Five days later, the TBI told FOX13 Watson appeared on a home security camera around 3:30 a.m. on August 11.

It appeared that Watson had changed clothes and was wearing a camo bib overalls and a hat while carrying a backpack.

Watson is expected to appear for his first day in court today at the Lauderdale County Justice Center at 1:30 p.m.

