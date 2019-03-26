Escaped inmate from LA captured at Memphis Walmart

An inmate who was on the run was arrested while trying to get money at a Mid-South store.
According to police, Jimmy Gioele, 37, was wanted out of Louisiana for escaping jail. It is not clear how he got out and what he was originally arrested for. FOX13 is working to learn more details.
On March 25, Memphis police were notified by a Louisiana sheriff’s department who said Gioele was trying to retrieve money from the money center inside Walmart on the 5200 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.
MPD arrived on the scene and officers arrested Gioele.
