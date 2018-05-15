  • Escaped inmate on the run in DeSoto County

    HERNANDO, Miss. - The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an escaped prisoner.

    Phillip Herron, 42, walked away from a work detail in downtown Hernando. The sheriff’s department did not say why he is currently in jail.

    DCSD and the Hernando Police Department are searching the area.

    If you have any information regarding Phillip Herron’s whereabouts, call 662-469-8521.
     

