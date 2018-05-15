HERNANDO, Miss. - The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an escaped prisoner.
Phillip Herron, 42, walked away from a work detail in downtown Hernando. The sheriff’s department did not say why he is currently in jail.
DCSD and the Hernando Police Department are searching the area.
FOX13 has a crew heading to Hernando. We will have a live report with the latest details on the search at 5 p.m.
If you have any information regarding Phillip Herron’s whereabouts, call 662-469-8521.
