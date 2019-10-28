  • ESPN College GameDay coming to Memphis for Tigers vs. SMU Saturday

    By: Ryan Glover

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Big news for the University of Memphis and the City of Memphis! 

    ESPN College GameDay announced Monday afternoon that the crew is coming to the 901 Saturday, November 2 for the Tigers and SMU game. The speculation around if the GameDay crew would come to Memphis was ongoing for weeks. 

    Memphis is running a a $9.01 flash sale on tickets to the Nov. 2 game from now till Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Log on to www.GoTigersGoTix.com and enter the promo code GAMEDAY. Limit of eight tickets can be purchased. 

    The American Athletic Conference on Twitter announced Saturday night the Tigers and Mustangs would be the national prime time game on ABC Saturday and the speculation grew for the 901. Earlier in the week, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, lead broadcasters for ABC college football, were having fun with fans on social media about coming to the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium to call the game. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Well, now it's official. The College GameDay crew will be outside on Beale Street broadcasting the show on ESPN starting at 8 a.m.

    Visit the website for more information. 

    FOX13 will keep you updated throughout the week when more details emerge. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories