ESPN College GameDay coming to Memphis for Tigers vs. SMU Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Big news for the University of Memphis and the City of Memphis!
ESPN College GameDay announced Monday afternoon that the crew is coming to the 901 Saturday, November 2 for the Tigers and SMU game. The speculation around if the GameDay crew would come to Memphis was ongoing for weeks.
Memphis is running a a $9.01 flash sale on tickets to the Nov. 2 game from now till Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Log on to www.GoTigersGoTix.com and enter the promo code GAMEDAY. Limit of eight tickets can be purchased.
We interrupt tonight's games for a special announcement.— American Football (@American_FB) October 26, 2019
Next week's @American_Conf West Division matchup between @SMU_Football and @MemphisFB will be the national prime time game on ABC.
Kickoff at the Liberty Bowl will be at 7:30 ET/6:30 CT.
Now back to your scheduled games. pic.twitter.com/KZyxynYuKk
The American Athletic Conference on Twitter announced Saturday night the Tigers and Mustangs would be the national prime time game on ABC Saturday and the speculation grew for the 901. Earlier in the week, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, lead broadcasters for ABC college football, were having fun with fans on social media about coming to the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium to call the game.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- MPD officer hit by vehicle on I-40 while working accident, police say
- Man found dead near median on I-55 after being possibly struck by vehicle, police say
- GoFundMe set up for Germantown student killed Monday during severe weather
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Well, now it's official. The College GameDay crew will be outside on Beale Street broadcasting the show on ESPN starting at 8 a.m.
Visit the website for more information.
FOX13 will keep you updated throughout the week when more details emerge.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}