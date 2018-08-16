  • Evans Elementary dismissing early, SCS says

    By: Ryan Glover

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of the Shelby County School's is closing early. 

    According to SCS, Evans Elementary will be dismissing early at around 1 p.m. with normal dismissal procedures. The reason they are dismissing early is due to utilities issues in the area and lack of water supply to the building.

    Buses will arrive at 1 p.m. and staff will remain on campus until all students are safely picked up.

     

