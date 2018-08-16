Evans Elementary dismissing early, SCS says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of the Shelby County School's is closing early.
According to SCS, Evans Elementary will be dismissing early at around 1 p.m. with normal dismissal procedures. The reason they are dismissing early is due to utilities issues in the area and lack of water supply to the building.
Due to utilities issues in the area and lack of water supply to the building, Evans Elementary will be dismissing early at 1pm today with normal dismissal procedures. Buses will arrive at 1pm. Staff will remain on campus until all students are safely picked up.— Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) August 16, 2018
Buses will arrive at 1 p.m. and staff will remain on campus until all students are safely picked up.
