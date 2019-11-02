Everything you need to know about College GameDay in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - College GameDay is coming to Memphis and FOX13 has everything you need to know leading up to and after the big game.
Below is a list of links to get you prepared for everything related to College GameDay from where to grab an early morning adult beverage to which roads will be closed.
>> ESPN College GameDay coming to Memphis for Tigers vs. SMU Saturday
>> Road closures, traffic patterns announced ahead of ESPN GameDay
>> 13 reasons why 'College GameDay' is a big win for the City of Memphis
>> Downtown Businesses gear up for College GameDay
>> List of Beale Street bars and restaurants open for Memphis GameDay
>> ESPN GameDay expected to generate millions of dollars to Memphis economy
>> SOLD OUT! Tickets for the U of M vs. SMU game are sold out - but you can still get tickets
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- SCS board votes to close Southwest Early College High School
- Memphis pastor who admitted to sexual assault reportedly starting a new church
- Petition started to shut down McKamey Manor, haunted house that requires 40-page waiver
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}