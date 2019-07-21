Everything you need to know: Tax-Free Holiday Arkansas

ARKANSAS - Two Mid-South states will have their annual tax-holiday this weekend, however, Arkansas is a week later.
It will start at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday August 3, 2019, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday August 4, 2019.
During the holiday, certain articles of clothing, school supplies, and art supplies can be bought without sales tax.
List of Tax-Free items
