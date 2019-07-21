Everything you need to know: Tax-Free Holiday Mississippi

Mississippi - Looking to save some money while getting ready for the back to school rush? The state of Mississippi will have its sales tax holiday starting this Friday.
Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on July 26 and ending at midnight on Saturday, July 27.
During the holiday, certain goods may be purchased tax-free.
Sales tax in Mississippi is 7%. On average, parents will be able to save between $3.50 to $7.00 a child on school supplies on tax-free weekend.
List of Tax-Free items
To see the complete list of school supplies, click here.
