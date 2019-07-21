Tennessee - Back to school is right around the corner and the state of Tennessee's annual Tax-free weekend is a great way to save money while grabbing those much-needed supplies.
It begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 26 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.
During the weekend, certain goods may be purchased tax-free.
List of Tax-Free items
- Clothing: $100 or Less
- School Supplies and School Art Supplies: $100 or Less
- Computers: $1,500 or Less
