Ex-boyfriend charged after house fire killed 3 in Arkansas

An arrest has been made after three people were killed during a house fire in Earle, Arkansas.
According to the Crittenden County Cheif of Investigations, Ezekiel Lindsey has been arrested. Lindsey was arrested over the weekend in Brinkley, Arkansas.
Investigators were called to a mobile home on Highway 64 and Bailey Street in Earle, Arkansas on April 15.
Officials said three lives were lost during the fire, two victims were shot inside the home.
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office said a man, a woman, and a child were the victims in the fire.
Officials have identified the victims as Kendrick Jones and Chasity Brown - the 5-year-old was not named.
Family members told FOX13 Jones and Brown were also shot. A family member said the child was the woman’s son - he was only five years old.
The bodies were taken to the Arkansas state crime lab.
Authorities have determined Lindsey was a former boyfriend to the female victim Chassidy Brown. Lindsey and Brown once lived together in Arkansas.
Evidence shows Lindsey was the individual the committed the crimes.
Lindsey has been charged with three counts of Captial Murder. He's expected in court on June 24.
