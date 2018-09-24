Ex-boyfriend douses Tennessee teen in gasoline, threatens to 'cut her head off'

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WZTV) -- A Tennessee girl's ex-boyfriend is behind bars after he and a friend allegedly tried to light her on fire.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, the 15-year-old girl's 17-year-old boyfriend sloshed gasoline on her, ignited a lighter, then threatened to burn her.
Police say the boy forced himself into the Fall Creek Drive home and demanded $300 from her. He also threatened to "cut her head off" in front of her grandmother and a roommate, each also in the home at the time.
When the girl stated she did not have money to pay him, he poured gas around the front of the house then into the living room and on the girl.
As the teen did this, his alleged accomplice, 27-year-old Coty Edwards, was standing outside with an ignited cigarette lighter, urging on the teen.
The two fled on foot but were later captured at Edwards' home. The teen has been charged with two counts aggravated domestic assault, three counts aggravated assault, and attempted aggravated arson.
Edwards was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and attempted aggravated arson.
A photo and name of the juvenile has not been provided due to his age.
