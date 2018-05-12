0 Ex-heroin addict speaks about recovery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies told FOX13 they’ve used about 40 doses of the life-saving drug, Narcan in just the past week.

The number wasn’t shocking to Jessica Millligan, a former heroin user, who has now dedicated her life to saving others.

“It’s just important to me to let other addicts know, that there’s a way out. And you don’t believe there’s a way out at all,” Milligan said.

According to the Tennessee Dept. of Health, more than 1,600 Tennesseans died of overdoses in 2017.

Earlier this week, 6,900 doses were donated to the City of Memphis to be distributed. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office now gives each deputy two doses to carry at all times.

Trending stories:

Milligan, who works with the nonprofit, Hearts for Hope and Healing, says she keeps them on her at all times.

“I feel like it’s important for me to take care of my people,” Milligan said. “It’s a really good feeling when you can do that. Three different people have turned blue on me and they were saved because of Narcan.”

For more info on Hearts for Hope and Healing click here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.