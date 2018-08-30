GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The former choir director at a Germantown high school who was fired for inappropriately touching and kissing students will not be criminally charged, according to officials.
William Rayburn was the choir director at Houston High School, and he was fired in May after an investigation into claims that he touched and kissed students.
Germantown police and city officials told FOX13 there will be no “criminal violations filed” against Rayburn.
Police said they found “no evidence of wrongdoing.”
There were several accusations made against Rayburn, including a woman who said he kissed her 16-year-old daughter on the forehead during a choir competition in 2017.
The vote to fire Rayburn in May was unanimous, as Germantown Schools listed examples of his conduct that warranted the firing.
"On Multiple occasions, Dr. Rayburn disrespected Houston High School, parents, students, and employees by yelling." And he also, "engaged in inappropriate touching of students." Among several other complaints.
