  • Exclusive look into the task force that tracks down Memphis' violent offenders

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Violent crime is down this year in Memphis. A big reason why is the Multi-Agency Gang Unit (MGU), which operates under the radar and takes down the most dangerous criminals.

    RELATED: Sherra Wright and Billy Turner tried to kill Lorenzen multiple times, documents say

    Many people did not know about the team until they solved the Lorenzen Wright cold case murder.

    Trending stories:

    The team of roughly 25 men of women, from local and federal agencies, was formed in 2011 and has been behind some of the biggest arrests and gang busts in recent years. Their operations have busted Gangster Disciples, multiple different Crips, Vice Lords, and countless other streets gangs in Memphis.
    They are also out every week making traffic stops, doing long-term surveillance, and undercover drug buys.

    Photos of the task force in action

    “Our main purpose simply is to combat the gang problems in Memphis,” said Major Darren Goods, who runs MGU. “The shooters. That is our primary focus right now.”

    FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the unit takes down drug dealers and locks up murder suspects, Wednesday on FOX13 News at 9.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Exclusive look into the task force that tracks down Memphis' violent offenders

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman accused of hiding handcuff key in chicken sandwich at state prison

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police find body of missing young mother: ‘Not the outcome we were hoping for'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gang members convicted for murder and racketeering

  • Headline Goes Here

    UK man convicted of hate crime for Nazi-salute dog video