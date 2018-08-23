EXCLUSIVE STREAMING: FOX13 adds digital-only 9 p.m. newscast

FOX13 Memphis is launching an exclusive, digital-only newscast tonight at 9 p.m.
You can stream this special edition on nights like tonight -- when sports are airing during FOX13 News at 9.
This live, local newscast is available on streaming devices – such as Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Roku. You can watch this on your device by searching for “FOX13 Memphis” in the app store.
Don't have a streaming device? You can also watch live on the FOX13 Memphis news app and our website, fox13memphis.com.
See specific instructions for how to download our apps/channels below.
Amazon (FireTV/Stick)
- Go to the Home screen.
- In the menu on the left, scroll down to Apps and click on Apps.
- Scroll down to Categories
- Move your cursor right until you get to News and click on it
- Scroll right until you see FOX13 Memphis. Click it and add to home screen.
Roku TV
- Go to the Home Screen
- In the menu on the left, scroll down to “Search”
- Search for “FOX13 Memphis”
- Click on “FOX13 Memphis” when it appears on the right
- Click on “Add Channel”
- Click on “Go to Channel”
AppleTV
- On the home screen, scroll down and click on the magnifying glass
- At the top of the screen, search for FOX13 Memphis
- Click on the FOX13 Memphis app icon and then click install
- Note: This app is currently only a livestreaming app. We will add more functionality soon
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
